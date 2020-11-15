Not a great day, admits Verstappen

Though quick off the line, just moments later Max Verstappen appeared to grind to a halt, such was the difficulty the Red Bull driver had in finding grip.

Though he eventually made his way back into contention, a spin in Turn 11 whilst battling for second with Sergio Perez effectively ended his race since having flat-spotted his tyres he was forced to make another stop.

"It is just very frustrating to be honest," said the Dutchman, who eventually finished sixth. "I tried to follow Checo through that kink and suddenly I just massively washed out and you get on to the green bit.

"It was a big spin," he admitted. "I tried to keep it out of the wall of course and then flat-spotted the tyres.

"After that, you can quickly catch up with the guys, but you can't pass, as it is just one lap around here. And already that line is very slippery so it is super-frustrating. We had to just wait for people to pit or whatever.

Just following, no grip, trying to survive, so definitely not a great day," he sighed. "But hopefully we will never be in this situation again that it is so slippery."

