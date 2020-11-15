Site logo

Turkish GP: Starting Grid

15/11/2020

Amended starting grid for the DHL Turkish Grand Prix: after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team
1 Stroll Racing Point
2 Verstappen Red Bull
3 Perez Racing Point
4 Albon Red Bull
5 Ricciardo Renault
6 Hamilton Mercedes
7 Ocon Renault
8 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo
9 Bottas Mercedes
10 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo
11 Vettel Ferrari
12 Leclerc Ferrari
13 Gasly AlphaTauri
14 Magnussen Haas
15 Norris McLaren
16 Sainz McLaren
17 Kvyat AlphaTauri
18 Grosjean Haas
19 Latifi Williams
20 Russell Williams

Russell: required to start from the back of the grid as additional power unit elements have been used

Sainz: 3 place grid penalty for impeding another driver

Norris: 5 place grid penalty for not respecting yellow flags

Russell: 5 place grid penalty for not respecting yellow flags

Check out our Saturday gallery from Istanbul, here.

