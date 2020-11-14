Stroll keeps pole in Turkey

Istanbul stewards deem that no further action is required after Lance Stroll was alleged to have failed to respect yellow flags in Q1.

Having heard from the Racing Point driver and his team representative as well as reviewing video, telemetry and marshalling system evidence, the stewards found that Stroll approached turn 7 with a single yellow flag showing for the sector due to Sergio Perez going off track on the outside of the corner.

By telemetry, Stroll clearly came off the throttle, coasted into the corner, and then accelerated when clear of the incident.

Sector times do not clearly show this as the track was rapidly drying and each lap was quicker than the preceding lap.

Deeming that no further action is required, Stroll will start tomorrow's Turkish Grand Prix from pole.