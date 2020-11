Stewards review of yellow flag incidents at Turn 8

George Russell hit with 5-place grid penalty as stewards review other incidents at Turn 8 under yellows.

Having heard from George Russell, a Williams team representative and having reviewed video, telemetry and marshalling system evidence. The stewards deemed that the Briton approached turn 2, which was under double yellow flags for Daniel Kvyat - who was spinning off track on the outside of the turn.

While Russell made an attempt to slow when encountering the double yellow flags, in the opinion of the stewards he slowed insufficiently and did not have his car under full control as he approached and then passed Kvyat.

This lack of full control clearly breached the regulations. The driver also set a meaningful lap time on this lap which in and of itself breaches the requirements set out by the race director’s notes.

As a result, Russell, who was already set to start from the back of the grid following an engine change, drops 5 places and receives 3 penalty points, thereby bringing his 12-month total to 6.

At the request of the Race Director, the Istanbul stewards reviewed an incident during Q1 at 16:07 at turn 8 under a double yellow flag, to ensure that all drivers involved acknowledged the double yellow flag and reacted appropriately under the regulations.

Car 20 (Kevin Magnussen), Car 77 (Valtteri Bottas), Car 26 (Daniel Kvyat), Car 18 (Lance Stroll), Car 11 (Sergio Perez) and Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton) went past the incident and a review of their telemetry and timing data showed that they acted as required by the regulations.

At the same corner at 16:07 under a single yellow flag, to ensure that all drivers involved acknowledged the yellow flag and reacted appropriately under the regulations. Both Car 3 (Daniel Ricciardo) and Car 10 (Pierre Gasly) went past the incident and a review of their telemetry and timing data showed that they acted as required by the regulations.

Check out our Saturday gallery from Istanbul, here.