Site logo

Turkish GP: Result

NEWS STORY
15/11/2020

Result of the DHL Turkish Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 58 1h 42:19.313
2 Perez Racing Point 58 + 0:31.633
3 Vettel Ferrari 58 + 0:31.960
4 Leclerc Ferrari 58 + 0:33.858
5 Sainz McLaren 58 + 0:34.363
6 Verstappen Red Bull 58 + 0:44.873
7 Albon Red Bull 58 + 0:46.484
8 Norris McLaren 58 + 1:01.259
9 Stroll Racing Point 58 + 1:12.353
10 Ricciardo Renault 58 + 1:35.460
11 Ocon Renault 57 + 1 Lap
12 Kvyat AlphaTauri 57 + 1 Lap
13 Gasly AlphaTauri 57 + 1 Lap
14 Bottas Mercedes 57 + 1 Lap
15 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 57 + 1 Lap
16 Russell Williams 57 + 1 Lap
17 Magnussen Haas 55 + 3 Laps
Grosjean Haas 49 Retired
Latifi Williams 39 Retired
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 11 Retired

Fastest Lap: Norris (McLaren) 1:36.806 (Lap 58)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms