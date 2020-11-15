Verstappen escapes punishment for pitlane misdemeanour

Istanbul stewards opt to take no further action following pitlane incident involving Max Verstappen.

Having reviewed video evidence from a wide variety of cameras and angles at the highest resolutions available, the stewards were unable to find conclusive evidence that demonstrated beyond a reasonable doubt that any part of Verstappen's crossed completely over the white line separating the pit exit from the track.

Had the stewards found the necessary evidence the Dutchman would have incurred a 5s penalty which would have dropped him to seventh behind his teammate.

