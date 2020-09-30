Schumacher, Ilott and Schwartzman in action at Fiorano

Ahead of their respective FP1 debuts at the Nurburgring and Yas Marina, Robert Shwartzman, Callum Ilott and Mick Schumacher were in action at Fiorano today.

The Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) students each had a run behind the wheel of a 2018 SF71H as part of their #RoadToF1 programme.

Schumacher and Ilott are scheduled to take part in the first free practice session for the Eifel Grand Prix on 9 October, with Alfa Romeo and Haas respectively, while Schwartzman will make his Friday debut at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

First up was Schwartzman, who has three Formula 2 wins to his name so far this year. For the 21-year-old Russian this was his very first time at the wheel of a Formula 1 car.

He went out for an installation lap at 9.03 and twenty minutes later he began his first real run. The youngster, who has been part of the FDA since 2017, got off to a cautious start, but soon got the hang of the car and the track.

Ilott's turn came at noon. The Englishman has been with the FDA since 2018 and is currently second in the Formula 2 series with three wins to his name.

This was his first time at the wheel of a Ferrari, although the 21-year-old from Cambridge experienced a Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo at last year's post-Spanish GP test at the Barcelona Catalunya circuit.

Ilott completed a good number of laps of the 2.976 km track, running at a constant pace; perfect preparation for his debut at the Nurburgring.

At 3pm, it was the turn of Schumacher, the current Formula 2 championship leader, with two wins.

The 21-year-old German has been with the FDA since 2019 and this was not his first time at the wheel of a Ferrari.

In 2019, he drove that year's SF90 in Bahrain, also having a drive in the Alfa Romeo at the same test. Schumacher completed his programme, aimed at familiarising himself with a Formula 1 car, after so many races in the junior category over the past few months.

Other than there F1 commitments in Germany next week, there is now a long break in the Formula 2 calendar until the two rounds in Bahrain on 28 and 29 November and 5 and 6 December.

"I have dreamed of the day when I would drive a Formula 1 car for the first time ever since I was a little kid," said Schwatzman, "and finally today was the day. Driving this car was fantastic and great fun.

"The power is what strikes you most: when you accelerate the horsepower never seems to stop. The brakes are equally impressive: the car stops when it feels as though it's too late to make the corner.

"Apart from the actual driving, it was also special to work with the team. There are a lot of them and they pay attention to every little detail. They really work at a very high level. Thanks to everyone who made this memorable day possible."

"This was an unforgettable day," added Ilott. "I'd already been able to drive a Formula 1 car last year, but today I was able to get to grips with the car with just ten days to go to my debut on a Grand Prix weekend. It was very useful and I thank Ferrari for giving me this opportunity.

"What struck me about the SF71H was its aero efficiency, which means you have grip levels you just don't find in other categories. Then there's the extreme power from the engine and instant braking."

"I would like to thank Ferrari and the FDA for giving me the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a hybrid-powered Formula 1 car, a few days before my debut at a Grand Prix weekend at the Nurburgring," said Schumacher. "It was very useful to get used to all the procedures again, which are pretty complex and also with how a team works in this top level of the sport.

"A few weeks ago in Mugello, I was able to drive an F2004, an amazing car, but quite old fashioned now. Getting behind the wheel of a 2018 hybrid car allowed me to understand how important the electronics are for the Power Unit and how much progress Formula 1 has made in terms of aerodynamics.

"I can't wait to jump into the cockpit in Germany and it will be nice to take part in a practice session for the first time in front of my home crowd. In the team, there are some mechanics who worked with my father and that will make the day even more special."

"I am very pleased with how today went," said Marco Matassa, Head of FDA Technical Department. "I'd like to thank the Scuderia Ferrari race team for its support, because in the middle of such a busy season, it's no small matter to change the car configuration to suit the individual needs of all three drivers, while helping them get to grips with something as complex as a hybrid-powered Formula 1 car.

"On the technical front I'm happy with the way Mick, Callum and Robert quickly got used to the SF71H. For two of them this wasn't their first time in a Formula 1 car, but even so it's not easy to switch from the driving style demanded from a Formula 2 car to one best suited to Formula 1. The car has much more power, a significantly more sophisticated braking system and power steering that requires sensitivity and precision to use properly. However, they were all quick and immediately began running at a good pace. I believe the laps they did today will be very useful when Mick and Callum run on Friday at the Nurburgring.

"On a purely emotional level, it was wonderful to see the lads in their red race suit in front of their Ferrari, posing for the group photo, especially with Robert who was having his very first drive in a Formula 1 car, which is an unforgettable moment for any driver."

Check out our gallery from Fiorano, here.