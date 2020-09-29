Mick Schumacher to make FP1 debut at Nurburgring

Mick Schumacher will make his debut in an official F1 race weekend practice session when he takes the wheel of the Alfa Romeo at next month's Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring.

The 21-year-old, who is a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA), is currently leading the Formula 2 championship standings, having claimed a famous win in Monza earlier this month before another triumph in last weekend's Sochi feature race, has previous experience of Formula One machinery, having tested for both Alfa Romeo and Ferrari in 2019.

Schumacher will drive Antonio Giovinazzi's car in FP1, before the Italian resumes driving duties for the remainder of the race weekend.

"I am overjoyed to get this chance in free practice," said the German. "The fact that my first participation in a Formula 1 weekend will take place in front of my home audience at the Nurburgring makes this moment even more special.

"I would like to thank Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and the Ferrari Driver Academy for giving me the opportunity to get another taste of Formula 1 air one and a half years after our common test drive in Bahrain.

"For the next ten days I'm going to prepare myself well, so that I can do the best possible job for the team and gain some valuable data for the weekend."

"There is no doubt that Mick is one of the great talents coming through the feeder series' ranks," said Frederic Vasseur, "and his recent results have been showing it.

"He is obviously quick, but he is also consistent and mature behind the wheel - all hallmarks of a champion in the making.

"He impressed us with his approach and work ethic in those occasions he has been with us last year and we are looking forward to working with him once more at the Nurburgring."