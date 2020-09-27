FIA acts on podium protest T-Shirts as it clarifies clothing rules

Ahead of today's Russian Grand Prix, the FIA has clarified the rules relating to what drivers must wear in the moments after the race and during the podium ceremony.

In new event notes issued at 09:55 (Sochi time), race director, Michael Masi writes:

(As usual) "once out of their cars, the top three Drivers will be weighed by the FIA near their cars" adding that "Each Driver must remain fully attired until after they have been weighed (e.g.: Helmet, Gloves, etc.)."

However, a new clause states that:

"For the duration of the Podium Ceremony and Post Race Interview Procedure, the Drivers finishing in race in positions 1, 2, 3 must remain attired only in their Driving Suits, 'done up' to the neck, not opened to the waist.

"For the duration of the TV pen interviews and FIA Post Race Press Conference, all Drivers finishing must remain attired in their respective teams' uniform only.

"For the avoidance of doubt this includes a Medical Face Mask or Team Branded Face Mask."

The move is a clear reaction to Lewis Hamilton's stance at Mugello when he wore a black T-Shirt which read "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" on the front and "say her name" on the back, along with a picture of Ms Taylor.

While there was subsequent talk of the FIA taking action against the driver, this was dismissed.

Hamilton, who is attracting a new legion of fans with his various activism campaigns, insists that the T-Shirt wasn't political, which would breach the FIA's guidelines, but a human rights issue.

The world champion has yet to comment on today's move by the FIA, speaking on Thursday however, when asked about his actions at Mugello and the possibility of the FIA taking action in order to avoid a repeat, he said: "What was really positive is the support I got from the fans. The fans have been amazing and I don't regret a single moment of it.

"I usually follow my heart and do what I feel is right," he continued, "I felt that was me following my heart. I did something which has never really happened before in F1 and obviously they'll stop it from happening moving forwards.

"People do talk about sport not being a place for politics but ultimately it's human rights issues," he added. "In my opinion that is something we should be pushing towards. We have a huge group of people who watch our sport from multiple different backgrounds and cultures and we should definitely be pushing positive messages for them, especially for equality.

"What I will do is just continue to work with F1 and the FIA to make sure the messaging is right. Could it be better? Of course it could always be better but that's a part of the learning curve.

"As a business and as an organisation there are certain limits which they feel they have to work within," he said of F1 and the FIA. "They are trying to make everyone happy and do the right thing.

"I think this is a learning process for everyone. People have been happy with the norm here in how life is operated but ultimately the younger generation in particular are more conscious that things aren't equal and that change is needed.

"It does take conversations with people and things like Mugello happening to spark conversations that would never have taken place otherwise."

