Russian GP: Qualifying - Times

26/09/2020

Times from today's qualifying session for the VTB Russian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.304 143.276 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:31.867 0.563
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:31.956 0.652
4 Perez Racing Point 1:32.317 1.013
5 Ricciardo Renault 1:32.364 1.060
6 Sainz McLaren 1:32.550 1.246
7 Ocon Renault 1:32.624 1.320
8 Norris McLaren 1:32.847 1.543
9 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:33.000 1.696
10 Albon Red Bull 1:33.008 1.704
11 Leclerc Ferrari 1:33.239
12 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:33.249
13 Stroll Racing Point 1:33.364
14 Russell Williams 1:33.583
15 Vettel Ferrari 1:33.609
16 Grosjean Haas 1:34.592
17 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:34.594
18 Magnussen Haas 1:34.681
19 Latifi Williams 1:35.066
20 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:35.267

