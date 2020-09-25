Site logo

Russian GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

25/09/2020

Times from today's opening free practice session for the VTB Russian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:34.923 137.814 mph
2 Ricciardo Renault 1:35.430 0.507
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:35.577 0.654
4 Perez Racing Point 1:35.796 0.873
5 Stroll Racing Point 1:35.965 1.042
6 Ocon Renault 1:36.061 1.138
7 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:36.230 1.307
8 Albon Red Bull 1:36.254 1.331
9 Vettel Ferrari 1:36.323 1.400
10 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:36.706 1.783
11 Leclerc Ferrari 1:36.896 1.973
12 Sainz McLaren 1:36.970 2.047
13 Norris McLaren 1:37.110 2.187
14 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:37.201 2.278
15 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:37.230 2.307
16 Magnussen Haas 1:37.430 2.507
17 Russell Williams 1:37.595 2.672
18 Grosjean Haas 1:37.649 2.726
19 Hamilton Mercedes 1:37.716 2.793
20 Latifi Williams 1:37.784 2.861

