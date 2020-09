Only Stroll to have upgrades in Sochi

At Mugello, Racing Point rolled out a number of upgrades, including a new floor, front wing, engine cover, barge boards and brake ducts.

Unfortunately the package was only available for the one driver, Lance Stroll, with the team aiming to have the same package for Sergio Perez in Russia.

Sadly, Stroll's crash put those plans in jeopardy, for the damage to the car meant the team would have to work flat-out to have the upgrades available for both drivers.

However, the full package is not available for both drivers and because Stroll is better placed in the championship standings, once again teammate Perez will go without.

At Mugello, team boss, Otmar Szafnauer reckoned the upgrades to be worth around three-tenths of a second a lap.

"It is hard to know exactly," she admitted. "However our upgrade was meant to be a couple or three tenths, and that is exactly what the performance difference was," he added, referring to the difference between the two cars.

Currently fourth in the team standings, Racing Point is targeting McLaren - which has a 14 point advantage - while Renault is on 83.

Stroll is sixth in the driver standings with 57 points, while Perez, with 44, is ninth.