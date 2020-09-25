Site logo

Russian GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
25/09/2020

Times from today's second free practice session for the VTB Russian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:33.519 139.883 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:33.786 0.267
3 Ricciardo Renault 1:34.577 1.058
4 Sainz McLaren 1:34.723 1.204
5 Norris McLaren 1:34.847 1.328
6 Perez Racing Point 1:34.890 1.371
7 Verstappen Red Bull 1:35.048 1.529
8 Leclerc Ferrari 1:35.052 1.533
9 Ocon Renault 1:35.139 1.620
10 Vettel Ferrari 1:35.183 1.664
11 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:35.210 1.691
12 Albon Red Bull 1:35.242 1.723
13 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:35.461 1.942
14 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:35.516 1.997
15 Latifi Williams 1:35.563 2.044
16 Russell Williams 1:35.575 2.056
17 Stroll Racing Point 1:35.627 2.108
18 Magnussen Haas 1:35.729 2.210
19 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:36.053 2.534
20 Grosjean Haas 1:36.858 3.339

