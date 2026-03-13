Chinese Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: "Tough day, which isn't a surprise after Melbourne, but doesn't hurt any less as a result.

"This evening will be about reflection and looking at what other approaches we can do to make sure we maximise the opportunities across the remainder of the weekend, and looking at how we might be able to extract more out of this car before we bring performance to it."

Carlos Sainz: "This weekend was always going to be difficult for us with this circuit exposing the weaknesses in our car. Missing half of FP1 didn't help either, as I couldn't prepare properly for this session and had to adapt every lap. As it stands, we first need a clean weekend before aiming for better results. I'll use this weekend to test different setups and try to make up for the track time I've lost so far. The target is to maximise our performance and keep gathering learnings to help the team."

Alex Albon: "It's been a confusing day and clearly this isn't the result we wanted out of Sprint quali. We have multiple limitations at the moment we are trying to understand so we need to go back to the drawing board and get a clearer picture ahead of tomorrow. As always we'll give everything we have in front of the Chinese fans for tomorrow's Sprint race and qualifying sessions."