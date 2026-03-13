Chinese Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Cadillac

The Cadillac Formula 1® Team will start the Sprint Race in China with Valtteri Bottas in 21st position and Checo Perez in 22nd position.

Valtteri completed eight laps in the first Sprint Qualifying session of the season, while Checo did not participate because of a fuel system issue detected in the earlier practice session.

Checo Perez:: "It's a shame that we couldn't participate in Sprint Quali. We struggled with a fuel system issue in the morning and then unfortunately we couldn't fix it in time for this afternoon. The team is working really hard at the track and back at the factory to find a solution so we can get ready for our first Sprint tomorrow."

Valtteri Bottas: "We had a deployment issue which impacted my laps and meant we couldn't get the most out of the session. We need to investigate fully now. Otherwise, it's quite difficult to say where we would have ended up. We'll try to address everything as a team ahead of the Sprint Race."

Nick Chester, Chief Technical Officer: "A difficult day today, but at this early stage in our journey we are still finding issues and fixing them in real time. We detected a problem with the fuel system on Checo's car in practice and could not rectify before Sprint Qualifying. We had a slightly smoother day on Valtteri's side of the garage, but a significant deployment issue meant that we were unable to set representative times. All the same, every lap we do gives us more valuable information that lets us move forward."