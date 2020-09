"What has Eddie been drinking," asks Horner

One could have bet good money on what Christian Horner's reaction would be if asked about Eddie Jordan's recent suggestion that Lewis Hamilton should leave Mercedes and join Red Bull to partner Max Verstappen, and the Briton didn't let us down.

"I wondered what Eddie had been drinking," he laughed, when asked about the team owner turned TV pundit's suggestion.

"Look, from a fan's perspective he's absolutely right," admitted Horner, "but I've not heard from Lewis recently, so I can only imagine he's staying where he is.

"Everyone wants to see Verstappen and Hamilton go head-to-head," he continued, "and hopefully we can give Max the tools to do that, certainly in the remaining races of this year but very much so next year and the year after."

While Jordan had previously claimed that multinational chemicals giant Ineos is to buy a 700m stake in the Mercedes team, he subsequently advised that two of the German outfit's two most significant assets - Hamilton and Toto Wolff - should leave.

Much like Hamilton's move to Milton Keynes appears highly unlikely, so too does Wolff's departure from Brackley, the Austrian telling a good source that talks regarding a new contract are going well.

