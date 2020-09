Russian GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "In general we know that this track is not the best for us but we have been trying different downforce levels in both sessions to see what the best option is. I think we could have done a bit better in FP2 but we tested a lot of things on the car. Some things worked and some didn't but now we have some good ideas for tomorrow. I think qualifying is going to be tough and I am not sure if we can be in the top three but in the race we look a bit more competitive which I am happy about. Renault also look competitive but we have to look at ourselves and make sure we make the right trade-off for downforce levels and have a stable car. I know qualifying will be tight and there is still a bit of work to do to make sure we can finish on the podium, but I think we will be in the fight."

Alex Albon: "This hasn't been one of our strongest tracks in the past and it's hard to say if that's changed or not after today's practice sessions. There's some data to look at now as we tried different things on mine and Max's cars so hopefully we can find something good between the two that works. We knew it would be hard coming here, the midfield have made a big step compared with last year so it will be tight as the times show today. It didn't feel bad out there but equally it didn't feel fast either, so we need to do some homework and find what we can. A circuit like this is just about looking after your tyres as it's such a thermal track. You need to have a really good balance in the car so if you're good in short runs, you're also good in the long runs but at the moment we're missing a little bit in both."