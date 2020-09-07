Brawn: Monza proved case for reverse grids

In his latest post-race summary for the official F1 website, Ross Brawn argues that yesterday's Italian Grand Prix should cause the sport to seriously consider the idea of reverse grids.

As part of their desire to repackage F1 and attract a younger audience, the powers that be have been considering all manner of ideas.

Along with the budget cap and a more equal distribution of prize money, F1's bosses have been arguing the case for adapting the race weekend format and introducing reverse grids in a bid to provide uncertainty and add some much needed spice, particularly at those tracks known for producing processional races.

At a time the sport basks in the warm glow that followed yesterday's race, which essentially saw the event turned on its head and resulted in a podium nobody could have predicted, Brawn argues that the sport should give serious consideration to the idea of reverse grids.

"Monza was a candidate for a reverse grid sprint race when we were considering testing the format this year," he told the official F1 website. "Unfortunately, we could not move forward with it, but the concept is still something we and the FIA want to work through in the coming months and discuss with the teams for next year.

"We believe that yesterday’s race showed the excitement a mixed-up pack can deliver and with next year’s cars remaining the same as this year - our fans could be treated to the similar drama we saw this weekend at Monza.

"Of course, with a reverse grid sprint race, teams will set their cars up differently," he added. "Right now, Mercedes set their cars up to achieve the fastest lap and then to control the race from the front. If they know they have to overtake, they will have to change that approach.

"We will continue to evaluate new formats with the aim of improving the show but always maintaining the DNA of Formula 1."

Of course, one of the reasons F1 could not move forward with it, is because the idea wasn't popular with fans, drivers or the teams.

Furthermore, yesterday's "mixed-up pack" and the resultant "excitement" was due to a number of totally unforeseen circumstances that came about, as opposed to a situation deliberately created in order manipulate the desired effect.

Much like those epic races that result from a sudden rain shower, or, better still, rapidly changing conditions, a reverse grid is essentially using sprinklers to artificially create the desired outcome.

What made yesterday's race so entertaining was that it was spontaneous and not manufactured.

