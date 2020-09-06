Site logo

Italian GP: Result

NEWS STORY
06/09/2020

Full result of the Gran Premio Heineken d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Gasly AlphaTauri 53 1h 47:06.056
2 Sainz McLaren 53 + 0:00.415
3 Stroll Racing Point 53 + 0:03.358
4 Norris McLaren 53 + 0:06.000
5 Bottas Mercedes 53 + 0:07.108
6 Ricciardo Renault 53 + 0:08.391
7 Hamilton Mercedes 53 + 0:17.245
8 Ocon Renault 53 + 0:18.691
9 Kvyat AlphaTauri 53 + 0:22.208
10 Perez Racing Point 53 + 0:23.224
11 Latifi Williams 53 + 0:32.876
12 Grosjean Haas 53 + 0:35.164
13 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 53 + 0:36.312
14 Russell Williams 53 + 0:36.593
15 Albon Red Bull 53 + 0:37.533
16 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 53 + 0:55.199
Verstappen Red Bull 30 Engine
Leclerc Ferrari 23 Accident
Magnussen Haas 17 Retired
Vettel Ferrari 6 Brakes

Fastest Lap: Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:22.746 (Lap 34)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms