Italian GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

04/09/2020

Full times from today's second free practice session for the Gran Premio Heineken d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:20.192 161.594 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:20.454 0.262
3 Norris McLaren 1:21.089 0.897
4 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:21.121 0.929
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:21.228 1.036
6 Sainz McLaren 1:21.313 1.121
7 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:21.376 1.184
8 Stroll Racing Point 1:21.389 1.197
9 Leclerc Ferrari 1:21.503 1.311
10 Perez Racing Point 1:21.594 1.402
11 Ocon Renault 1:21.697 1.505
12 Vettel Ferrari 1:21.733 1.541
13 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:21.786 1.594
14 Albon Red Bull 1:21.883 1.691
15 Ricciardo Renault 1:22.080 1.888
16 Magnussen Haas 1:22.088 1.896
17 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:22.147 1.955
18 Grosjean Haas 1:22.254 2.062
19 Latifi Williams 1:22.825 2.633
20 Russell Williams 1:22.927 2.735

