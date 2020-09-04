Site logo

Italian GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
04/09/2020

Full times from today's opening free practice session for the Gran Premio Heineken d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:20.703 160.571 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:20.948 0.245
3 Albon Red Bull 1:21.500 0.797
4 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:21.555 0.852
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:21.641 0.938
6 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:21.667 0.964
7 Perez Racing Point 1:21.747 1.044
8 Norris McLaren 1:21.747 1.044
9 Ricciardo Renault 1:21.789 1.086
10 Sainz McLaren 1:21.821 1.118
11 Leclerc Ferrari 1:21.904 1.201
12 Ocon Renault 1:21.984 1.281
13 Stroll Racing Point 1:22.131 1.428
14 Grosjean Haas 1:22.409 1.706
15 Magnussen Haas 1:22.422 1.719
16 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:22.552 1.849
17 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:22.619 1.916
18 Nissany Williams 1:22.826 2.123
19 Vettel Ferrari 1:22.988 2.285
20 Latifi Williams 1:23.120 2.417

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms