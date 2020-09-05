Site logo

Italian GP: Qualifying - Times

05/09/2020

Full times from today's qualifying session for the Gran Premio Heineken d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:18.887 164.267 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:18.956 0.069
3 Sainz McLaren 1:19.695 0.808
4 Perez Racing Point 1:19.720 0.833
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:19.795 0.908
6 Norris McLaren 1:19.820 0.933
7 Ricciardo Renault 1:19.864 0.977
8 Stroll Racing Point 1:20.049 1.162
9 Albon Red Bull 1:20.090 1.203
10 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:20.177 1.290
11 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:20.169
12 Ocon Renault 1:20.234
13 Leclerc Ferrari 1:20.273
14 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:20.926
15 Magnussen Haas 1:21.573
16 Grosjean Haas 1:21.139
17 Vettel Ferrari 1:21.151
18 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:21.206
19 Russell Williams 1:21.587
20 Latifi Williams 1:21.717

