Steiner critical of Grosjean's comments

At a time 'who goes where' in 2021 is dominating proceedings in the paddock, along with the DNA of the Racing Point and the disaster that is Ferrari, when asked about his plans for next season yesterday, Romain Grosjean turned attention to his team, suggesting that doubts over Haas' future in F1 is the sport's elephant in the room.

Having previously said that he is confident that the team will remain in F1, yesterday's comments opened an old wound for team boss, Guenther Steiner, and he isn't happy about it.

"I think his answer was the wrong answer," the Italian told Sky Sports during today's opening session. "Because he was asked what he is doing, and he spoke for the team.

"I think the elephant is in his room, not in our room," he added.

"We know what we want to do," he continued, "and if we are here or not, that will be decided once we sign the new Concorde. Everything is on the way that this will happen.

"I'm still confident that we will be here. So I think the elephant needs to go out of the room, and into Romain's room."

Having surprised the paddock when he was retained for this season, Grosjean's future has been put firmly back in the spotlight this week following claims that Sebastian Vettel is to replace Sergio Perez at Racing Point.

Yesterday's claim by the Mexican that he has been approached by another team has led to speculation that it is Haas, which could benefit in various ways from bringing the Mexican on board, not least in terms of sponsors.