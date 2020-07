Haas under investigation

Haas is under investigation ahead of today's Styrian Grand Prix for carrying out unsupervised and unauthorised work under parc ferme conditions.

Representatives of the American team were summoned by the stewards at 11:43 (local time), just over two hours before the start.

According to the summons the team is alleged to have carried out unsupervised and unauthorised work on Romain Grosjean's car under parc ferme conditions, a breach of Article 34.2, 34.4 and 34.7 of the Sporting Regulations.

Grosjean failed to post a time in Q1 having returned to the pits at the end of his out lap with a suspected ERS water pump issue.

"We had a problem with the ERS water pump, it wasn't working so we couldn't recover any energy on the out lap," said the Frenchman. "So, we couldn't even do a lap. It's a shame as it's a missed opportunity I guess."