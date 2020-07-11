Site logo

Styrian GP: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
11/07/2020

Full times from today's qualifying session for the Pirelli Grosser Preis der Steiermark.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:19.273 122.074 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:20.489 1.216
3 Sainz McLaren 1:20.671 1.398
4 Bottas Mercedes 1:20.701 1.428
5 Ocon Renault 1:20.922 1.649
6 Norris McLaren 1:20.925 1.652
7 Albon Red Bull 1:21.011 1.738
8 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:21.028 1.755
9 Ricciardo Renault 1:21.192 1.919
10 Vettel Ferrari 1:21.651 2.378
11 Leclerc Ferrari 1:19.628
12 Russell Williams 1:19.636
13 Stroll Racing Point 1:19.645
14 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:19.717
15 Magnussen Haas 1:20.211
16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:21.372
17 Perez Racing Point 1:21.607
18 Latifi Williams 1:21.759
19 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:21.831
20 Grosjean Haas No Time

