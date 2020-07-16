Grosjean points to the elephant in the room

Since late last year - maybe earlier - there have been question marks over the future of three of the current F1 teams.

Not the financial question marks in terms of McLaren and Williams, but rather fears that Haas, Renault and even Mercedes might opt to walk away from the sport for their own very different reasons.

With the recruitment of Fernando Alonso, Renault has committed itself to remaining a little longer, while the signs from Mercedes also are looking positive, even though the German team has yet to confirm its line-up.

As for Haas however, it remains unclear.

Speaking last month, team boss, Guenther Steiner said he thinks the team will remain in F1.

Praising the news that the budget cap will be introduced next season, he was confident that this would convince team owner, Gene Haas to remain.

"There is (now) a chance to break even," he said, "and that is, for sure, the aim of us, that needs to be my aim, to make it break even for Mr. Haas and if I make that one happen he will sign the Concorde Agreement.

"But first of all we haven't yet seen the Concorde Agreement," he added, "we know what it looks like, but that should come in the next weeks or months, we don't know exactly when, but FOM had to wait to get all the budget caps through and that's why it took a step back, but it will be coming.

"Then once we get it Mr. Haas can decide what he wants to do but at the moment his intention is to stay in the sport.

"I'm very positive about where we are now," he insisted, "we are getting through this difficult period with the coronavirus, we are doing the right thing, we live within our means, and therefore I think Haas is here to stay."

However, according to sources, Mr Haas isn't convinced. Indeed, Mr Haas is totally disillusioned with the whole thing, and remains convinced that despite the sport's best efforts the status quo will be maintained.

Speaking to reporters at the Hungaroring today, when asked about his plans for 2021, Romain Grosjean made clear he doesn't share Steiner optimism, and worries over the team's future.

"There are a lot of question marks," he said when asked about his own future. "Let's get rid of the elephant in the room," he continued, "is Haas going to be here next year or not? That's obviously the question.

"What are the other places are available? Obviously the market got shaken up quite quickly this year with the Ferrari announcement and the following things, so we'll see what the opportunities are.

"Personally I'll see also what I'd like to do, and what I feel like doing in the future. Looking a little bit, but also not rushing everything, and seeing how things are going."

Asked if his caution signalled that he knows the team's plans, he replied: "The decision hasn't been made I believe, there's nothing to be said.

"We just need to go racing and do races as we did in Austria, get the best out of the team, out of the strategy, out the drivers, and show the best we can do," he added.

"Obviously in the end Gene knows the answer, I guess, or doesn't know but will tell the answer at one point. Until that point I can't really give you any direction. I hope for F1 that Haas will be on the grid next year.

"Out of all the new teams that came to F1, it's obviously the one that was the most successful, the most solid baseline, so there's definitely a place for Haas in F1. But again, I'm not the one taking the decision. Time will tell."

"I feel like we were doing well, as Romain said," added teammate Kevin Magnussen, "we've been fairly successful in a very short amount of time as a completely new team, not taking over a previous team.

"Starting up as a new team and doing well from the beginning has been really impressive to see.

"Of course, I'm hoping for it to continue," he admitted. "As I said I think I've grown up a little bit, and feel more at ease in these situations.

"F1 is never a safe place, you can never predict the future. And so I think just about enjoying the moment and then hope for the best in the future."