Vettel would return to Red Bull

With Fernando Alonso bagging the seat at Renault, Sebastian Vettel's already dwindling hopes of claiming a decent drive next season took a further turn for the worse.

Consequently, it is widely thought the German might take a sabbatical and return in 2022 when the sport gets its regulations overhaul.

While there was already speculation linking Vettel with his old team, his appearance on Red Bull-owned Servus TV alongside Christian Horner and Max Verstappen earlier this week appeared to put meat on the bone.

Asked today if he feels partnering Verstappen at Red Bull is an option moving forward, the German told reporters: "Generally I'm of the conviction that if you want to win you have to be happy to take on anyone so I don't think it is question of your potential team-mate no matter where you will find yourself.

"I obviously again know the team very, very well from my past," he continued, "of course I'm still in contact with a lot of people there, whether it is Christian, Helmut or others."

However, he was keen to dismiss speculation that his TV appearance was a sign that talks are underway.

"The appearance on Servus TV had nothing to do with that, or a potential future," he said, "Red Bull has a winning car, I believe so, they are a very strong team. I know how strong they are from the past, I know they have evolved, it is not fair to say I know the team inside out because it also has changed and moved on, but I know why they were strong back then.

"They are still I think a contender and it's a car you can win races in so for sure that would be interesting."

However, stating that there is no place for Vettel at Red Bull, Helmut Marko believes his former protege should take a year out.

"I would take a year off and look at it from an outside perspective," he told Auto Motor und Sport. "But then maybe he likes the life with the family so much that he leaves completely.

"We have no place for Vettel," he added. "We have Albon and we are happy with him... Albon is half Thai and Red Bull is 51 per cent Thai!"

"Everything is an option at the moment," said Vettel, "carry on, have a break, or retire, but I haven't made a decision yet. It depends on what sort of options there are around, not a secret I'm competitive, I've achieved so much in this sport and interested in achieving more, not just in taking part, we'll see what happens and take it from there."