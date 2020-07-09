Honda introduces "counter measures" for Styrian GP

Though both Red Bull drivers will use the same power units they used last weekend, counter measures are being introduced by Honda in the wake of the electrical issues that affected both cars.

The opening round was a hard watch for the Japanese manufacturer, with both Red Bull cars grinding to a halt on track with different electrical issues.

Max Verstappen retired just 10 laps into the race while running second, while Alex Albon pulled off track shortly after his encounter with Lewis Hamilton.

As a result counter issues are being put in place in the hope the Austrian outfit will have an all-round stronger weekend on what is usually one of its strongest circuits with problems addressed.







"The problems on the two Red Bull cars were both electrical, but caused by different issues," said Honda's technical director, Toyoharu Tanabe. "We have been analysing both these matters together with the teams and we have put countermeasures in place for this weekend.

"As our power units do not have any damage caused by those issues, Max and Alex will use their same PU's this weekend," he added.

"This weekend, we must aim to finish the race with all four cars and achieve a good result with them."

Unusually for the Red Bull Ring, last week’s race saw only eleven drivers complete the full race distance, though Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly were both classified.