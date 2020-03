Monaco organizers say race is going ahead

Though last week's statement from Formula One Management and the FIA said that it is hoped the season will get underway at the end of May, it was not known if this meant the Monaco Grand Prix - scheduled for 21 - 24 May - would happen or whether proceedings would actually get underway two weeks later in Baku.

While announcing that it is effectively shutting up shop due to the coronavirus, the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM), says that it is confident the race will go ahead as planned.

"Due to the latest developments concerning the increased threat of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and in accordance with Governmental Public Health directives, the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) advises that it is now closing its doors to members and the general public," said the ACM in a statement.

"The Restaurant, the Boutique and the Ticket office are also closed as of today and until further notice.

"As was communicated in the official press release dated 12th March, the Grands Prix de Monaco Historique (8th to 10th May, 2020) and Formula 1 (21st to 24th May, 2020), are currently expected to take place as originally planned."

Should the event be cancelled it would be one of the most difficult to reschedule, not only due to the fact that it takes place on public roads but the whole build process which compromises movement in the Principality for weeks in advance.

With no end of the outbreak in sight, the schedules being predicted by various media outlets are pretty much meaningless, but assuming the season can commence in the next couple of months it will means a number of triple headers, with talk of even a quadruple header.