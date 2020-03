Ferrari halts all activity at Maranello

As of Sunday morning, there have been 21,157 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Italy, widely regarded as the European epicentre of the disease. While 1,966 of these have recovered, sadly 1,441 have died.

With F1 already suspended at least until the end of May, Ferrari has not only closed its Gestione Sportiva, the division of the company that deals with its sporting programmes including F1, but also its main car production line.

"At a time like this my gratitude goes first and foremost to Ferrari's women and men who, with their tremendous commitment over the past few days, have demonstrated the passion and dedication that defines our marque," said CEO, Louis Camilleri in a brief statement.

"Together with our suppliers, they have ensured the company's production. And it is out of our respect for them, for their peace of mind and those of their families that we have decided on this course of action.

"Our clients and fans are also top of mind for us at this time, as we prepare for a strong restart."

The shut-down, which is effective immediately, is expected to continue to 27 March at the earliest.