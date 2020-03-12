AGPC statement appears to give Haas the all-clear

The latest statement from the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) appears to give Haas the all-clear after four of its team members were quarantined.

The statement, issued shortly after McLaren announced its withdrawal from the remainder of the Melbourne weekend, reveals that eight individuals from the F1 paddock were tested for the coronavirus and seven were given the all-clear.

With the individual to have tested positive being a McLaren employee, this would suggest that the four members of the Haas team have been cleared.

The AGPC reveals that a ninth person is being tested, but is not a team member or paddock regular.

The statement reads:

"The Australian Grand Prix Corporation and Formula 1 have been advised by the Victorian Chief Health Officer of the results of tests relating to eight personnel from the Formula 1 Paddock.

"Of these eight tests, seven individuals have returned a negative result confirming that they do not have the COVID-19 virus. An eighth individual has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. It has been confirmed that the individual was a member of the McLaren Racing Team. As a result of this, McLaren has announced its withdrawal from the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020.

"The AGPC is currently in discussions with Formula 1, the FIA and the Department of Health and Human Services in relation to the broader implications of this test result.

"Additionally, a ninth individual has been assessed and tested for the COVID-19 virus, with the results of this test pending. This individual is not associated with any Formula 1 team, the FIA or associated suppliers.

"The AGPC will provide updates as further details become available."

