Dutch and Spanish race organizers issue statements

Amidst talk that the F1 season may not begin until Azerbaijan in June, the organizers of the Dutch and Spanish Grands Prix have issued statements.

"Based on reports from Formula One Management and FIA, we are in joint consultation with them about the possible consequences for the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix," said organizers at Zandvoort, which is welcoming the sport back following an absence of 35 years.

"These are not yet fully known, but in the event of possible postponement, all tickets will remain valid. As soon as more news is known, we will share it with all parties involved."

"Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will continue monitoring the evolution of the pandemic," said organizers in Spain, "staying in permanent contact with the different bodies and health authorities in order to continue implementing the applicable measures and recommendations, ensuring the health and safety of our visitors.

"We are sorry for the inconveniences that these changes may have caused and we offer our apologies to all fans and customers that have been affected by these extraordinary measures."

The postponement of both races seems a formality following the statement issued by Formula One Management yesterday which said it is hoped to get the season underway at the end of May. With the Dutch Grand Prix scheduled for 3 May and the Spanish race due to be held a week later this appears to rule out both events. Indeed, it is widely speculated that Monaco will be cancelled.

At present, some sections of the media continue to confuse cancellation with postponement. If a race is postponed it means that it is intended to hold it at a later date. However, if a race is cancelled, it is gone from the calendar, it will not be rescheduled.

Events like Monaco, which take place on public roads, are almost impossible to reschedule, hence the fact that it will be cancelled.

Though Azerbaijan also takes place on public roads, the authorities in Baku are likely to be far more compliant than their Monegasque counterparts.