Pirelli team member tests positive for virus

Pirelli has revealed that a member of its team has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"A member of the Pirelli F1 team has yesterday tested positive for Covid-19 in Melbourne," said the Italian tyre manufacturer. "The person concerned is now following all the relevant procedures put in place by the Australian health authorities.

"These authorities have confirmed to Pirelli that this person has not had any contact with third parties that requires special preventive measures to be taken for other people. "Pirelli is closely monitoring the situation in line with public health policies and company guidelines."

Ahead of the ill-fated season-opener there was concern over Pirelli's participation in the event as it is headquartered in Milan, which is in Lombardy, one of the regions worst hit by the coronavirus in the days leading up to the race.

Today's confirmation from Pirelli means that two people caught the virus, and while the McLaren team member is now free of the symptoms, 14 of his teammates remain in quarantine as a precaution.