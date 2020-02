Mercedes rules on an eventful final day in Barcelona

Depending on whether you are a Mercedes fanatic - we don't know what the German equivalent of tifosi might be - or one of those glass half full or empty types, today's running has either sent you into the weekend with a broad grin on your face or left you wondering how else you might spend your weekends this year.

Fact is, on the evidence thus far, for Mercedes it is very much business as usual.

True, Red Bull has yet to fully show its hand, but unless the Milton Keynes outfit has something very impressive up its sleeve it is difficult to see Max or Alex consistently challenging the Silver Arrows this season.

As for Ferrari... if Mattia Binotto is already feeling less optimistic than last year, what hope the rest of us.

As testing gradually moved out of the FP1/FP2 phase into FP3, the pressure accordingly took its toll, and while the only red flag of the opening two days running was down to Kimi deliberately running out of fuel, today the session was stopped on no less than four occasions.

First we has Sebastian Vettel stopping on track with an engine issue that necessitated a power unit change, then Nicholas Latifi also suffered an engine issue. Less than half-an-hour into this afternoon's running Kevin Magnussen went off and clouted the barriers, with Daniel Ricciardo bringing the session to a halt again with just over an hour remaining.

Add to this an issue which saw Lando Norris miss vital track time this afternoon, and Max Verstappen similarly sidelined after running over the sausage kerbs this morning, and you can see that as the pace began to ramp up so too did the chance for things to go wrong.

For a team already the subject of much speculation regarding its future, today was the worst possible scenario for Haas. After just 4 laps, Magnussen suffered a puncture in T7 which caused him to spin and clout the wall at T8.

"We had an issue with the wheel spacer,” revealed Guenther Steiner, “which then resulted in the wheel touching inside and deflating.

"Not a good end to our testing; we can live with that," he added. "It takes too long to fix and we will now prepare for next week. These things happen, they shouldn’t, and that’s racing."

All well and good, but when one considers that Romain Grosjean had a similar off yesterday, one has to wonder if Haas is still suffering handling issues.

Despite the engine problem that left him a spectator for several hours, Sebastian Vettel completed a fair number of laps in the afternoon. However, there was no running on softs, and - Mattia Binotto's comments aside - one has to say that the Maranello outfit hasn't impressed this week.

Like Ferrari, Red Bull opted not to run the red-banded rubber, and while both Max Verstappen and Alex Albon appear happy with the car, it shows no signs as yet of causing Toto Wolff too many sleepless nights.

Esteban Ocon was third quickest today, with teammate Ricciardo seventh. However, looking at the two drivers there is the feeling that neither is particularly at ease with the car.

Though Antonio Giovinazzi completed a massive 152 laps in the Alfa Romeo there is a question mark over the car's pace. That said, Kimi Raikkonen was impressive yesterday, so perhaps we're being over sceptical.

Racing Point continues to look the dark - if not prancing - horse, Lance Stroll competing 116 laps without any significant incidents. Indeed, there is already talk of the Mercedes-influenced RP20 giving Ferrari a run for its money.

Further signalling the fact that the midfield is where we can expect the action to be again this year, Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly both put in a solid day's work as Honda added another 290 laps to its tally.

Though Carlos Sainz completed 76 laps in the morning, teammate Lando Norris was sidelined for much of the afternoon with what is thought to be a brake issue. McLaren, like several other teams, yet to run the softer compounds.

The Woking outfit was one of several teams trying updates today, and judging by the amount of flo-viz witnessed this afternoon the boffins will have plenty of data to play with in the days leading up to next week's test.

Like Vettel, Nichlas Latifi required a change of engine, however the Canadian was back on track with fifty minutes of the session remaining, as the Grove outfit added a further 72 laps to the FW43's tally.

All in all an eventful day, a day which appeared to confirm the recent speculation regarding Ferrari, underlined the fears concerning Haas and writ large the fact Mercedes is as strong and determined as ever.

Check out our Friday gallery from Barcelona, here.