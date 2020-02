Raikkonen sets Thursday pace at Barcelona

In less than thirty minutes this afternoon, veteran Kimi Raikkonen went from hero to zero, when, having posted the fastest time of the day, he subsequently caused the first red flag of pre-season testing.

Up until the moment the Finn stopped out on track having allegedly intentionally run out of fuel, though there had been a few near misses we looked to be heading for a second day of uninterrupted running.

While Pierre Gasly had spun earlier in the day, and Valtteri Bottas subsequently blotted his copybook with a spin also, the closest we had come to a red flag was when Romain Grosjean lost it in Turn 5 and clouted the barriers. However, despite damaging his rear wing, which brought his day to an early end, he was able to continue back to the pits without the need for the session to be halted.

Shortly after, Lando Norris and Esteban Ocon appeared to trip over one another but without any damage done.

Raikkonen's best time was posted on the softest C5 rubber, but even so it was marginally off the best time posted by Lewis Hamilton yesterday on the C2s.

While the new rules dictate that teams are not allowed to use barriers to prevent fans looking in, this doesn't apply if significant changes are being carried out which might prove useful to spying eyes employed by rivals. Unfortunately, while Ferrari continued its practice of forming a human shield, Red Bull, Renault and Williams each spent a fair amount of time with the shutters down.

Over the course of the session Raikkonen completed 134 laps, on a day the thirteen drivers on duty completed 1,364 laps - 6 more than yesterday.

As debate continued over the similarity between the Racing Point and the 2019 Mercedes, Sergio Perez added another 145 laps to the RP20's tally, having set the pace for much of the day.

Like Mercedes and Ferrari, Renault had two drivers on duty, but between them Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon could only manage 92 laps.

As was the case with his teammate yesterday, Alex Albon had a fairly anonymous day, keeping his head down and completing 132 laps, which, when added to Pierre Gasly's 146, brings Honda's total up to 562 for the two days.

Yet to play its hand, Ferrari had Charles Leclerc on duty this morning before Sebastian Vettel took over for the afternoon. The four-time world champion completed 72 laps on his way to posting the sixth best time of the day, worryingly on the C4 compound.

Williams' revival continued with George Russell completing 116 laps, and though the FW43 was one of several cars that spent more time in their garage than their teams might have liked, the mood within the Grove outfit appears genuinely positive.

While Mercedes might have wanted to go about its business quietly today, that on-board footage which revealed DAS (dual axis steering) to the watching world turned the German team's day on its head, and though the German team ominously added another 183 laps to its tally, it was the on-board footage that grabbed all the attention.

While Lewis Hamilton ended his session shortly before the lunch break, the premature end to Valtteri Bottas' afternoon appeared to be due to an electrics issue. Indeed, in the moments before Raikkonen's red flag the TV cameras picked up on the Mercedes crew standing in the garage with the car safely cordoned off.

Being the FP1 and FP2 of pre-season testing, it is still far too early to be drawing conclusions - though that won't stop some sections of the media - and while Norris and Grosjean were both over 1.3s off the pace, both competed over 135 laps, so reliability clearly isn't an issue for either Haas or McLaren.

As ever, the tests appear to provide more questions than answers, though perhaps the little niggles that began to appear today are a sign that the teams are beginning to turn up their respective wicks.

