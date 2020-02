McLaren takes coronavirus precautions

In a bid to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus, McLaren has limited access to its hospitality areas in Barcelona.

"The McLaren Group has issued a policy setting out restrictions and conditions we believe prudent to safeguard the health and well-being of our people, contractors and customers and protect our operations," said a spokesman for McLaren. "Among these measures is a precaution that anyone who has travelled from China in the last 14 days is not permitted to enter a McLaren Group operated building or facility for up to 14 days.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and will revise our policy as circumstances change, while working with Formula One and the FIA."

It's understood that on Tuesday, a Chinese journalist arriving from Shanghai, having announced his arrival on social media, received an email from McLaren alerting him to the measures it has taken.

The team hospitality areas are not only for important guests, such as sponsors, but also engineers, mechanics, drivers and the media, consequently the move is understandable. Indeed it is surprising that other teams haven't introduced a similar policy.

The virus has claimed over 2,000 lives to date, with 74,000 confirmed infections in China and at least 700 in other parts of the world.

The virus has already caused the Chinese Grand Prix to be postponed, and has cast a shadow over the Vietnam Grand Prix, although authorities there insist the race will go ahead.