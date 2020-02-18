Site logo

Kubica first to test Alfa Romeo

18/02/2020

With testing reduced to six days this year - as opposed to the eight days of recent years - time in the car is at a premium, and while a number of teams have yet to reveal their schedules it is unlikely that their test and reserve drivers will see much avction in the next two weeks.

However, at Alfa Romeo, Kubica, who brings sponsor Orlen to the Swiss outfit, will get proceedings underway tomorrow morning, before handing over to Antonio Giovinazzi at lunchtime.

While the team revealed its 2020 contender last week at Fiorano, it was sporting a special camouflage livery, the car to be unveiled proper tomorrow morning before testing gets underway.

Other than Alfa Romeo, only Ferrari, McLaren, Racing Point, Haas and Williams have revealed their driver line-ups for this week's test, the American outfit, like Alfa Romeo, due to reveal its car ahead of tomorrow's action.

When the lights go green on Wednesday, Kubica will be joined on track by Sebastian Vettel, Carlos Sainz, Daniil Kvyat, Sergio Perez, Kevin Magnussen and George Russell.

Team Wed 19 Thu 20 Fri 21
Mercedes TBC TBC TBC
Ferrari Vettel Lec/Vett Leclerc
Red Bull TBC TBC TBC
McLaren Sainz Norris Norr/Sainz
Renault TBC TBC TBC
AlphaTauri Kvyat Gasly Kvyat/Gasly
Racing Point Perez/Stroll Perez Stroll
Alfa Romeo Kubi/Gio Raikkonen Giovinazzi
Haas Magnussen Grosjean Gro/Mag
Williams Russ/Latifi Russell Latifi

