Site logo

Renault confirms test schedule

NEWS STORY
18/02/2020

Renault has finally announced its plans for this week's opening test at Barcelona.

While Mercedes remains the only team still to confirm its schedule, Renault has taken a leaf out of the German outfit's strategy book by alternating its drivers so that both get to run each day.

Esteban Ocon will get proceedings underway on Wednesday morning, handing over to teammate Daniel Ricciardo at lunchtime.

The Australian will continue in the R.S.20 on Thursday morning, before handing the car back…

Team Wed 19 Thu 20 Fri 21
Mercedes TBC TBC TBC
Ferrari Vettel Lec/Vett Leclerc
Red Bull Verstappen Albon Vers/Albon
McLaren Sainz Norris Norr/Sainz
Renault Ocon/Ricc Ricc/Ocon Ocon/Ricc
AlphaTauri Kvyat Gasly Kvyat/Gasly
Racing Point Perez/Stroll Perez Stroll
Alfa Romeo Kubi/Gio Raikkonen Giovinazzi
Haas Magnussen Grosjean Gro/Mag
Williams Russ/Latifi Russell Latifi

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms