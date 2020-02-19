Site logo

Morning times from Barcelona - Wednesday

NEWS STORY
19/02/2020

This morning's times from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the first day of the opening pre-season test.

Morning Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Bottas Mercedes C3 79 1:17.313 134.689 mph
Perez Racing Point C3 58 1:17.375 0.062
Verstappen Red Bull C2 91 1:17.787 0.474
Sainz McLaren C2 64 1:18.001 0.688
Ocon Renault C3 62 1:18.004 0.691
Russell Williams C3 73 1:18.168 0.855
Leclerc Ferrari C3 64 1:18.289 0.976
Kubica Alfa Romeo C3 59 1:18.386 1.073
Magnussen Haas C3 55 1:18.446 1.133
Kvyat AlphaTauri C3 54 1:18.484 1.171

Check out our Wednesday gallery from Barcelona, here.

