Morning times from Barcelona - Wednesday

This morning's times from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the first day of the opening pre-season test.

Morning Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap Bottas Mercedes C3 79 1:17.313 134.689 mph Perez Racing Point C3 58 1:17.375 0.062 Verstappen Red Bull C2 91 1:17.787 0.474 Sainz McLaren C2 64 1:18.001 0.688 Ocon Renault C3 62 1:18.004 0.691 Russell Williams C3 73 1:18.168 0.855 Leclerc Ferrari C3 64 1:18.289 0.976 Kubica Alfa Romeo C3 59 1:18.386 1.073 Magnussen Haas C3 55 1:18.446 1.133 Kvyat AlphaTauri C3 54 1:18.484 1.171

