Mercedes throws down the gauntlet

On the face of it, Mercedes has - as feared - picked up where it left off in Abu Dhabi, with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas dominating proceedings from the outset of pre-season testing.

However, though the German team's pace and reliability was as impressive as ever, there were interesting things going on elsewhere.

With the Silver Arrows dominating from the outset, at least the tedious notion of sandbagging can be put to bed before we start, for clearly neither driver or team was pulling its punches today.

However, just along the pitlane, Max Verstappen completed a very impressive 168 laps - just 5 shy of Mercedes total - on his way to posting the fourth best time of the day.

Granted, there were a couple of spins and a trip through the gravel, but this was more about the youngster finding the limits than anything else.

Following the hype, in all honesty it was a pretty uneventful day, with no incidents of note and not even a hint of a red flag.

A couple of drivers spent more time in their garages than they might have wished - Daniel Ricciardo and Charles Leclerc spring to mind - but between them the 15 drivers on duty completed a staggering 1,358 laps.

While there might not have been any incidents of note, the F1 paddock wouldn't be the F1 paddock without a hint of scandal, and the similarity between the 2020 Racing Point and the 2019 title winning Mercedes was the cause of much muttering over the course of the day, though whether this will lead to a raft of those infamous technical directives remains to be seen.

Of course, if you're going to copy you copy the best, after all what would be the point of trying to recreate the 2019 Williams or Haas.

Clearly, Racing Point made the right move, for Sergio Perez ended the day third quickest, just 0.399s off Hamilton's pace, while teammate, Lance Stroll was tenth.

A software issue in the morning was soon forgotten as Daniil Kvyat improved to fifth this afternoon, between them the Honda-powered drivers completing a very impressive 284 laps.

As we have said before, this week's test is the equivalent of FP1 and FP2 - hence the abundance of sensors and flo-vis, but what better way to kick-start your programme and give your team a much needed boost to its morale than running faultlessly with barely a hint of trouble.

Though it is far, far too early to be talking pecking order, the fact is that the coming season will once again see the field divided into the big three, the midfield and the rest.

While we know the identity of the big three, it is going to be interesting to see who comprises the other groups. Certainly, the midfield battle is going to be as strong as ever, and even at this early stage one can see the likes of McLaren seeking to build on the foundations established last year.

Carlos Sainz completed 161 laps on his way to posting the sixth best time of the day, edging out the Renault pair of Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon.

The troubles of pre-season 2019 seemed a lifetime ago for Williams, with George Russell completing 73 laps this morning and teammate Nicholas Latifi completing a further 63 in the afternoon.

Though 1.3s off the pace, Charles Leclerc, taking over from an unwell Sebastian Vettel, completed 132 laps, the Monegasque seemed to spend slightly longer in the garage than he might have wished.

Once again stressing that it is far too early to be making predictions, while both Alfa Romeo and Haas were off the pace, both completed a decent number of laps which is surely the first part of the jigsaw one needs to have in place.

All in all, an uneventful day in terms of incidents, but a day on which Mercedes, Red Bull, Honda and Racing Point, putting aside such complications as fuel loads and tyre compounds, served notice of their intentions.

