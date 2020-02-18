"This year we have higher expectations," warns Mateschitz

One man clearly expecting a strong season this year, for both his teams, is Red Bull owner, Dietrich Mateschitz, who also owns AlphaTauri.

While Red Bull is seeking to take on Mercedes and Ferrari, his Faenza-based outfit is looking to improve on last year - when it equalled its best finish in its 14 season history - by challenging for the coveted 'best of the rest' slot.

Mateschitz believes his teams are both better prepared than in 2019.

"This year, we clearly have higher expectations in comparison with previous years," he tells Speedweek. "Our engine partner Honda has done an excellent job in the winter. We did more kilometres on the test bench than ever before, without any issues. The power unit enables us to compete at the front in terms of performance and reliability."

With both teams retaining the same line-up (for now), when asked about the importance of continuity, he said: "Continuity is important.

"Everything is well coordinated," he continued. "All key positions have stayed the same.

"The early issues we had at Red Bull in 2019, will not be a problem this year," he insists, referring to the fact that the Austrian outfit was one of several seemingly caught on the back foot by the front wing regulations. Indeed, it was really not until a revised version was fitted in Austria that the team got on top of the problem, and while Verstappen's dismissal of Vettel in Melbourne was clear proof of the progress that Honda had made, it was some time before the entire package came together.

"All data from the computer and wind tunnel simulations are better than previous year," he continued, "and we are convinced that this will be reflected on track. That means that I hope we will be able to compete for the world title.

"All our drivers have proved their experience. Max has everything it takes to become champion. Alex has surprised everyone with the difficult task he accomplished in his first season. And Daniil and Pierre are in a position to keep up with the leaders."