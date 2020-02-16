Video: On board the AlphaTauri AT01

Having subjected fans to one of the most excruciating car launches in living memory, AlphaTauri partly redeemed itself by eventually revealing one of the prettiest cars we've seen recently.

Less than twenty-four hours later and the Faenza-based outfit further redeemed itself by releasing video of an on-board lap of Misano, as Pierre Gasly put the AT01 through its paces.

The 'driver's eye' footage comes just weeks after Formula E claimed a world’s first in terms of FIA-sanctioned single-seater events in releasing race footage from a similar POV.

Back to Friday's launch, it was interesting to note that following the frustration of the seemingly endless fashion parade, fans delight at the AT01 seemed to concentrate on the car's livery.

All of which makes one wonder, what the reaction would be were Greta Thunberg and Leonardo Dicaprio to attend this week's reveal of the 2020 Renault, the pair pulling back the covers to reveal the My Earth Dream paint job that once adorned the Honda in 2007.

