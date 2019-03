Two scheduled to replace Whiting in Bahrain

Following the passing of Charlie Whiting, the FIA has revealed that two of his former roles will be split in Bahrain this weekend.

The Briton's shock death ahead of the Australian Grand Prix weekend left many wondering how the FIA would deal with the situation, Whiting having carried out a number of vital roles for a couple of decades.

This weekend, as the sport still comes to terms with his death, the FIA has announced that Michael Masi, who was appointed Race Director in Melbourne, will continue in this role this weekend, in addition to being appointed Safety Delegate.

However, the position of Permanent Starter has been given to Christian Bryll, who is currently the F1 event logistics manager, while Colin Haywood will be Masi's deputy race director.