No further action following Gasly/Grosjean clash

Having investigated the incident, the Yas Marina stewards have opted to take no further action following an incident involving Pierre Gasly and Romain Grosjean at the end of FP3.

In the incident, Pierre Gasly and Romain Grosjean were seen to clash, after the Toro Rosso driver, on a hot lap, found himself behind a slow Haas on the racing line.

The stewards heard from both drivers and examined the video evidence including closed circuit vision.

Gasly conceded that he did not think Grosjean was able to see him and it was noted that the closing speed differential was well in excess of 120 km/h.

Grosjean received no warning from his team by radio and stated that he had no visibility of Gasly's rapid approach.

He stated had he known Gasly was approaching he would have moved completely off the track. Instead he turned into the corner, somewhat off the racing line but in doing so came into contact with the Toro Rosso which was on a push lap, and was unable to avoid it due to the very high speed differential.

In contrast to the shenanigans witnessed in Brazil, Grosjean was subsequently seen in the Toro Rosso garage where he and Gasly politely discussed the incident in an amicable manner, the Haas driver clearly apologetic for the misunderstanding.