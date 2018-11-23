Site logo

Abu Dhabi GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

23/11/2018

Full times from today's second free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:37.236 127.775 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:37.280 0.044
3 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:37.428 0.192
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:37.443 0.207
5 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:37.461 0.225
6 Vettel Ferrari 1:37.569 0.333
7 Grosjean Haas 1:38.060 0.824
8 Hulkenberg Renault 1:38.230 0.994
9 Magnussen Haas 1:38.318 1.082
10 Ocon Force India 1:38.402 1.166
11 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:38.506 1.270
12 Sainz Renault 1:38.511 1.275
13 Alonso McLaren 1:38.725 1.489
14 Perez Force India 1:38.806 1.570
15 Leclerc Sauber 1:38.831 1.595
16 Hartley Toro Rosso 1:38.957 1.721
17 Ericsson Sauber 1:39.502 2.266
18 Vandoorne McLaren 1:39.938 2.702
19 Stroll Williams 1:40.046 2.810
20 Sirotkin Williams 1:40.935 3.699

