Abu Dhabi GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

23/11/2018

Full times from today's opening free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:38.491 126.146 mph
2 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:38.945 0.454
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:39.452 0.961
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:39.543 1.052
5 Ocon Force India 1:40.102 1.611
6 Magnussen Haas 1:40.235 1.744
7 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:40.417 1.926
8 Vettel Ferrari 1:40.453 1.962
9 Sainz Renault 1:40.588 2.097
10 Grosjean Haas 1:40.663 2.172
11 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:40.671 2.180
12 Hulkenberg Renault 1:41.023 2.532
13 Perez Force India 1:41.075 2.584
14 Hartley Toro Rosso 1:41.137 2.646
15 Stroll Williams 1:41.493 3.002
16 Giovinazzi Sauber 1:41.662 3.171
17 Ericsson Sauber 1:41.928 3.437
18 Vandoorne McLaren 1:42.114 3.623
19 Alonso McLaren 1:42.313 3.822
20 Kubica Williams 1:42.992 4.501

