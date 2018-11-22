Abu Dhabi GP: Power Unit elements

Details of drivers power unit elements used prior to the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE Hamilton Mercedes 3 3 3 2 2 2 Bottas Mercedes 4 4 4 3 3 3 Vettel Ferrari 3 3 3 2 2 2 Raikkonen Ferrari 3 3 3 2 2 2 Ricciardo Red Bull 5 6 5 5 4 4 Verstappen Red Bull 4 4 4 4 3 3 Perez Force India 3 3 3 2 2 2 Ocon Force India 3 3 3 2 2 2 Stroll Williams 3 3 3 2 2 2 Sirotkin Williams 3 3 3 2 2 2 Hulkenberg Renault 5 6 5 4 4 4 Sainz Renault 4 4 4 3 3 3 Hartley Toro Rosso 8 8 8 7 3 4 Gasly Toro Rosso 8 8 8 6 3 3 Grosjean Haas 3 3 3 2 2 2 Magnussen Haas 3 3 3 2 2 2 Alonso McLaren 4 4 4 4 3 3 Vandoorne McLaren 4 4 4 3 3 3 Ericsson Sauber 4 3 3 2 3 2 Leclerc Sauber 3 3 3 2 2 2