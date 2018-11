Hamilton reprimanded

Lewis Hamilton has been reprimanded for an incident during today's opening practice session.

At the end of FP1, the Briton appeared to make a mistake and overshot the pitlane entrance, and rather than complete another lap he reversed and then drove into the pitlane.

The stewards subsequently heard from Hamilton and a team representative, and reviewing the video evidence and telemetry noted that on entering the pit lane after the end of P1, "car 44 locked up and crossed the white line at the entrance to the pits".

Deeming that this breached Breach of Appendix L Chapter IV Article 4 (d) of the sporting code, the stewards gave Hamilton a reprimand, his second of the season.

That said, were Lewis to employ the services of 'celebrity solicitor' Nick Freeman, aka Mr Loophole, he might well be able to have the case thrown out, for in FP1 he wasn't driving car 44 but rather car 1.

