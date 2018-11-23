Site logo

Substantial evidence delays protest decision

23/11/2018

Yas Marina stewards admit that the sheer amount of evidence has delayed a ruling following Haas' protest of Force India's cars.

Though it isn't officially confirmed it is understood that Haas is protesting the fact that Racing Point Force India is running cars and components built by Force India, Haas understood to be insisting that the intellectual property doesn't belong to the new team - somewhat ironic when the Haas cars are essentially the work of Dallara and others.

Having met with representatives of both teams this morning, including their lawyers, the Yas Marina stewards subsequently revealed that "a substantial amount of written evidence was submitted and each party made extensive verbal representation".

The stewards are now deliberating the matter though they admit that it is anticipated that a decision will not be handed down any earlier that just prior to Free Practice 3.

1. Posted by Greg, 41 minutes ago

"Its a bit of a mute point me thinks. Hass bought cars built and manufactured or them by Dallara. I dont see an issue there as there are ( i think)no rules that says you cannot do that. Racing point bought force india and all equipment including the cars etc. So same thing. Unless there was IP involved whih they did not purchase"

