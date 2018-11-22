Haas protests Racing Point Force India's cars

Before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend had barely begun, two brief releases from the stewards appeared to cast a cloud over the event.

"Team representatives are required to report to the Stewards at 11:00 on the 23rd November 2018 in relation to the following," they both read. "Reason: Protest by Haas F1 Team against cars 11 & 31."

The first was addressed to Racing Point Force India and the second to Haas.

Quite what Haas is protesting is unclear, though this hasn't prevented all manner of speculation.

Certainly, it is not about the prize money issue which continues to rumble on, Haas having vetoed Racing Point Force India's claim to prize money following the team's rescue from administration.

According to the American team, as a new outfit, with new owners and racing under a different licence, Racing Point Force India should be treated as a new team - as was Haas when it entered the sport - and therefore not entitled to prize money from the get-go.

Despite Haas' insistence that the same rules should apply, Chase Carey is known to be working hard to find an amicable solution, leaving the Lawrence Stroll owned outfit confident that the final decision will be in its favour.

Giving nothing away in terms of the Abu Dhabi protest, when asked about the prize money, Haas team boss Guenther Steiner would only say, when asked if there was a solution in sight: No, unfortunately. We are not making progress at the moment. That is how we leave it."